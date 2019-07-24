Brian Eno Reflects on His ‘Apollo’ Album in a New Documentary

Brian Eno’s Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks album is a record that defies space and time. Though ostensibly recorded to be the soundtrack for a 1983 documentary of the six moon missions, the Roxy Music member’s ninth solo outing is a blissful listen that seemingly reflects back the very nature of the universe, its grand, overwhelming pomp combined with the silent expanse of nothing.

It’s now been 50 years since the Apollo moon landing (no doubt you’ve already seen the last couple of weeks of coverage, remembering Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s momentous journey). And so Eno’s album has been given a re-release with a bunch of extra, unheard material (stream it here). To commemorate that, Brian Eno, as well as his brother Roger Eno and collaborator Daniel Lanois, spoke to us. They covered the process behind both albums (the latter being the first time they linked up since Apollo). Have a watch above.