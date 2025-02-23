Brian Laundrie’s Parents Shunned by Neighbors Over Gabby Petito’s Murder

With the release of the new Gabby Petito docuseries on Netflix, many people are re-experiencing the anger and grief associated with the YouTuber’s horrific murder.

A few years ago, Petito’s disappearance while traveling cross-country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, became well-known after Laundrie returned home from their trip alone and with her van. When police questioned his family, they allegedly refused to cooperate or share information with them.

Videos by VICE

To help find Petito, or at least get justice for her and her loved ones, individuals across the globe gathered on Reddit threads and in the comments of TikTok videos trying to piece together the disturbing information.

In time, authorities revealed that Petito had been murdered at the hands of her own fiancé. That’s when Laundrie—conveniently—went missing.

At this time, his parents allegedly continued to stonewall police and investigators as they searched for and planned to arrest Laundrie. Eventually, they found his body (along with a nose confessing to the murder of his fiancée) in a Florida nature park and deemed his death a suicide.

Release of Gabby Petito Docuseries Fuels the Ostracism of Brian Laundrie’s Parents in Florida Community

Now, over three years later, “American Murder: Gabby Petito” is shedding even more light on the Laundrie family’s involvement in Petito’s death—or at least her family’s prolonged suffering and lack of clarity following her disappearance. In the documentary, Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, are depicted as cold and unwilling to help authorities.

“The more I watched, the more pissed I got,” Miriam Woodby, a nearby neighbor of the Laundrie family in North Port, told The Post. “When I pass their house, I get a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach. I hate them, and I’ve never even met them. I wish they’d just leave.”

Another neighbor, Jorge Ruiz, said other neighbors and community members trash the Laundry family’s yard with dirty diapers, dog feces, and garbage, as well as verbally harass them.

“That’s what you get,” Ruiz said. “That’s what you get when you prolong the pain of innocent people to protect someone you know is guilty. You reap what you sow.”

While the original case was enough incentive for neighbors and strangers alike to despise and ostracize the Laundries, the recent documentary only adds fuel to the raging fire.