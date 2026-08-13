Brian May Criticizes ‘Poor’ AI Rendering of Legendary Queen Album: ‘This Is the Kind of Intelligence That Will Soon Be Ruling the World?’

Sir Brian May of Queen is not a fan of AI artwork, and he’s not mincing words. The legendary rock star/Doctor of Science took to social media to share an AI rendering of Queen’s eighth studio album, The Game, which did not turn out even remotely accurate.

“I just had to share this with you guys,” he wrote in the post. “I asked Meta AI to show me what the cover of The Game album looked like. This is what it gave me! Good job, eh?” His skepticism is fair, as the rendering is kind of creepy and adds a fifth member, for some unexplained reason

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May continued, “So this is the kind of intelligence that will soon be ruling the world??! Well, great. Maybe this is the time to realise we don’t actually need AI!!!”

He then paused the sarcasm and took a more sober tone. “But I’m now very serious,” he said. “I believe the price we are about to pay for this ‘inevitable’ development is way too high. We must not allow these hideous Data Centres to be built in the UK. They will destroy our beautiful country, like they are already destroying beautiful America.”

Finally, May closed his message by directly addressing the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. “Dear Andy — you must stop it now. Before it’s too late.”

The comment section of May’s post has been full of fans praising his position. “AI is going to ruin us, and we have revolted as humans for wayyy less in history,” one person replied. “Why leaders are just sitting on their hands is beyond me. I got a zero on an assignment because I refused to use the prompted AI to help me formulate a response. AI MUST BE CONTAINED!”

“Thank you for highlighting this problem that many choose to ignore when generating their own AI posts, let alone taking jobs away from real graphic designers and artists,” someone else added.

While the replies have been overwhelmingly supportive, at leats persondid offer a slightly different perspective. “Do not forget that AI can also do wonders in the medical and tech branch,” they explained. “But being careful with personal use of AI should be the bare minimum we expect from people.

Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images