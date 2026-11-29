For years, Brian Wilson and Mike Love battled back and forth with one another. They bickered constantly about the creative direction of The Beach Boys and the rights to their songs. They even took each other to court over issues with the band. However, as they’ve grown older, their disposition softened towards each other. After Wilson passed away in 2025 at 82 years old, Love credited him as the soul of the band.

“Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys — he was the soul of our sound,” he wrote in a statement. “From the first time we sang together as kids in my living room, I knew there was something otherworldly in him.”

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Now, a year later, Mike Love has passed away at 85 years old. According to Brian Wilson’s daughter Carnie, the love was mutual, despite their past battles. “Daddy loved you and he cherished the songs you wrote together,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You were Cousins and no one can penetrate that bond… I hope you are up in heaven singing with your three first Cousins… My Daddy Brian and my Uncles Carl & Dennis. Billy too. You were an icon Mike and you never ever stopped. I bet you will still keep “going on” wherever you are. I used to make you laugh hard and my memories on stage with you seem like a lifetime ago…”

Mike Love Passes Away at 85 Years Old

Towards the end of his life, Love consistently performed, despite recurring health woes. John Stamos, best known for his time on Full House and being an honorary Beach Boy, would stand in with the band. Moreover, he would take lead duties when Love was too frail to perform the way he’d want.

Now, after his sudden passing, Stamos said he would cry himself to sleep mourning the loss of Mike Love.

“I can’t remember the last time I did that. I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much,” John Stamos wrote with a hand-drawn picture of Mike Love.

Currently, there’s no cause of death. Authorities appeared at his home in Malibu, California, after calls of a medical emergency were made. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans,” representative Katie Altman wrote in a statement (captured by Rolling Stone).

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