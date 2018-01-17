Brian Wilson’s High School Reversed His Music Grade From an F to an A

Many years ago, a student at Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, California, was awarded an ‘F’ grade in music class for an original composition by his teacher Fred Morgan. Turns out, that student was Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, and the composition was “Surfin’”. Which is a shame for Fred Morgan.

Anyway, in recognition of Wilson’s achievements since high school (you know, like changing the face of music), his grade has now been changed to an A, by school principal Vanessa Landesfeind. Please try not to cry:

Brian’s high school music teacher Fred Morgan: “Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be ‘Surfin.’ That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars.” Brian’s failing grade has now been changed to an A on this assignment by Dr. Landesfeind! pic.twitter.com/ICANT605Kx — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 15, 2018

As the above tweet recalls, Morgan himself noted “Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be “Surfin’”. That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars.” It’s a very sweet story (look how happy Brian looks!), and a reminder that often, what’s truly groundbreaking won’t make sense until years later. If your teachers or professors or whoever are giving you shitty grades, it’s actually not that you’re a lazy prick who would sooner watch four hours of slime compilations than even dream of doing any sort of academic work, but more that they don’t understand your genius. Right?

