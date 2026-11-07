Bride Allegedly Asked Her Bridesmaid to Gain 120 Pounds So She’d Look Skinnier at Her Wedding

Weddings, whether your own or someone else’s, are a great way to discover the truth about who your friends are and aren’t. In a viral TikTok video, one user, jackie.o436, claimed that her supposed best friend since high school, Nikki, asked her to gain roughly 120 pounds so that she’d look petite compared to her on her big day.

According to Jackie O, Nikki invited her to be her bridesmaid while out to dinner. Jackie’s excitement turned to disbelief when Nikki insisted she start getting facials twice a week because photoshopping away her “eyesore” acne represented an expense she did not want to cover. Let it be noted: Jackie’s skin looks clear and radiant to me. Nikki is such a cheapskate that she wasn’t even prepared to pay for Jackie’s dress.

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The conversation took another nosedive when the 200-pound Nikki finally broke that legendary piece of news to Jackie, who says she had worked hard to lose weight, about her wish to be the “skinniest bi—h” in the room through efforts other than her own… When Jackie tried to raise her objections to the idea of plumping up, she learned that Nikki had uninvited her own sister, Rachel, who already suffers from an ED, for refusing to agree to even bigger gains.

A Woman Says Her Friend Asked Her to Gain 120 Pounds for Her Wedding, Then Threw Spaghetti at Her

Upon pointing out that Nikki was being unreasonable, Jackie received a plate of spaghetti flung over her outfit, as Nikki indulged in a “tantrum like a three-year-old.” Nikki then not only accused Jackie of being a jealous “single loser,” despite the fact that the latter had set up her engagement, but also a fake friend. Jackie paid for the two meals in an effort to flee but turned around at the door, only to see Nikki stress-eating from the ground as a security guard walked over.

Jackie says that she had previously believed that bridezillas of such epic proportions only existed in movies, and it seems that the Nikki in question only exists in the imaginations of netizens. Jackie has used social media to tell other curious tales, and her tone of voice and mannerisms when speaking of Nikki are far from organic…

Regardless of the truth, Jackie successfully managed to open up a dialogue around the thought, “There is nothing scarier in this world than a woman who is about to get married.” Verily, many narcissistic brides have left their friends gasping for air with outrageous demands, and sometimes one just has to learn to say no. In addition, we can thank Jackie for kindly raising awareness of sizeism, as it relates to petite women.