Bride Made a ‘Weight Watchers’ Table for Her Plus-Size Guests—and Called It Body Positive

One Reddit user says her sister seated all the plus-size guests at a wedding reception table labeled “Weight Watchers.” Not as a joke. Not as a theme. Just…that.

The user, who goes by Basic-Donut2903, said she helped plan her younger sister’s big day and was stunned to find herself—and every other plus-size person in attendance—segregated at one table. “I go to find my table…and I swear to god, the little name card says ‘Weight Watchers,’” she wrote. “I look around and realize everyone at the table is plus-size. All of us.”

She described it as mortifying. But when she confronted the bride, she got no apology. “She literally laughed,” the Redditor explained. “She goes, ‘Don’t be so sensitive, I just thought it’d be more comfortable if people were with others like them. It’s a body positive thing.’”

No one else seemed to see it that way. “How is putting all the bigger people at one table body positive?” she asked. “It felt more like, ‘Hide the fat guests in the corner so they don’t ruin the aesthetic.’”

She left without a scene, just grabbed her gift and dipped. “My feelings are legit so hurt right now,” she wrote. “Am I overreacting?? Or was that straight-up rude and humiliating?”

Commenters came out in force to say she wasn’t alone. “That was incredibly rude and childish of her, and you have every reason to be upset,” one wrote. “You (and everyone else at that table!) deserve much better,” another added.

The story struck a nerve in part because it taps into bigger conversations about what body positivity even means anymore. Once a movement about inclusivity, it’s become increasingly muddled as celebrities and influencers—like Heather Gay and Lizzo—embrace weight loss drugs like Ozempic. Gay even called body positivity a “big lie,” adding, “It is better to not be overweight.”

But calling out the bride didn’t feel like a cultural critique for this Redditor. It felt personal. It wasn’t about trends or think pieces. It was about being made to feel small at someone else’s big day.

“Also,” she added, “I wore Spanx for 4 hours and I want compensation.”