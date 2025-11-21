Brie Bella Wants One ‘Last Run’ in Wrestling

Brie Garcia (WWE’s Brie Bella) is getting candid about her future inside of a wrestling ring.



The WWE Hall of Famer and former Divas Champion admitted on The Nikki and Brie Show she believes she has one final run in her.

Will the Bella Twins reunite?

“I think there is definitely a last run in me and I’m at the age and I’m strong,” Brie said. “And I think it’s because I’m working out so hard and I’m feeling good, but I’m like, there’s for sure a last run in me.”

Brie’s last full-time role in wrestling was in 2016. She’s been making appearances over the years, including the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. During her time away, she and Nikki welcomed their sons Buddy and Matteo.

“But I’m like, wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it’s with you [Nikki]. Wherever that is at, who knows. Whether it’s for one night or 200 nights, we’ll see.”

Nikki re-signed with WWE this year after mending fences with the company. Her return took place at the Royal Rumble and she’s been in major storylines since.

She will face Stephanie Vaquer at Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend for the Women’s World Championship. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nikki admits this is her last wrestling run.



While there’s currently no word on if WWE has interest in reuniting the pair presently, that doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the future. When they “retired” the Women’s Tag Team Championships weren’t even a thought. The Hall of Famers having a chance to hold Tag Team gold for the first time is money waiting to print.

Brie has been candid about her relationship with WWE, feeling like her husband Bryan Danielson’s relations in AEW have prevented her from returning to WWE.

Stay tuned to VICE for more news on WWE.