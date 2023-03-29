Brightland’s Harvest Sale Is Serving Us (and Drizzling) BOGO Olive Oil

Let’s face it—cooking without the right oil creates nothing but an acrid, burnt-to-death pan. Unless that’s your thing (?), you oughta get yourself some good-quality olive oil instead of using two-year-old Pam. Besides providing anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, olive oil tastes damn good, especially when it’s on sale and infused with artisanal flavors. You can’t get that from the corner store up the street, so thank god the almighty California-based bougie-condiment brand Brightland is in the middle of its Harvest Sale.

Brightland is giving us a real treat by offering a two-for-one deal on its amazing olive oils from last year’s harvest. With the new year in swing, the brand has extra olive oil up for grabs that will stay fresh until the end of the year. So there’s no need to panic, you have plenty of time to douse your focaccia in one of these flavorful, aromatic olive oils.

One of our writers described Brightland’s Aurora Olive Oil as “heavenly, edible aromatherapy,” with its rosemary flavor and woodsy, peppery, and evergreen notes. In addition to having a rich, herbaceous flavor, the blend also has a high smoke point (410 degrees Fahrenheit) meaning that this particular olive oil is excellent for cooking.

If you need some spice in your life, then this 100% chili olive oil, Ardor, is blended with red chili peppers, jalapeño peppers, chipotle peppers, and paprika is whispering your name. Brightland claims it pairs well with gelato, and we’re all about it *cue the Talenti scoop*.

This two-for-one deal only runs until supplies last, which won’t be for long for once the secret gets out, so get drizzlin’.

Shop the entire Brightland Harvest Sale here.

