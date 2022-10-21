Brightland Launched a Rosemary-Infused Olive Oil, Now I’m Fluent in Italian

I know bad olive oil once it hits my taste buds. Maybe it’s my Italian blood—I suppose my ancestors have taught me well. Oftentimes, cheap olive oil is blended with vegetable oils and can even become rancid during the production process—nasty. My European ancestors are probably rolling over in their graves just hearing that statement. But let’s talk about the good stuff, and in particular, about one impeccable brand and flavor I’ve stumbled upon: Brightland’s Aurora Olive Oil.

If you’re not familiar with Brightland yet, the gist of the brand is that it makes extremely tasty, high-quality, flavor infused olive oils, as well as vinegars and honeys. They’re perfect for upgrading your pantry, but also perfect gifts for your food-obsessed friends. Now, on to Aurora: It’s one of the latest additions to the lineup, and it’s a luscious, artisan blend of early harvest Arbosana olives (grown on a small family farm on the California central coast) and aromatic rosemary extract. To make the magic happen, the olives are cold-pressed by a master miller within 90 minutes of harvest for epic freshness and a slappin’ flavor profile, with woodsy, peppery, and evergreen notes. In addition to having a rich, herbaceous flavor, this blend also has a high smoke point (410 degrees Fahrenheit, to be exact) meaning that this particular olive oil is actually much better for cooking than the usual olive oils you might find at the local grocery store; the ideal smoke point for cooking oil (at least if you’re frying or cooking on higher heat levels) is north of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Alright, so how is it? Once this heavenly, edible aromatherapy hit my nostrils I got a high that my CBD gummies can’t fulfill; one whiff, and I felt like I was seated at Carbone (I still can’t get a reservation but, it’s fine, at least I have this olive oil to tide me over). Now, I use it all the time—I drench my focaccia in it, have made crispy roasted potatoes, used it to marinade chicken, and drizzled it over my amazing homemade hummus.

While this oil was only released relatively recently, it’s still received rave reviews and, so far, perfect five-star ratings. “I have been continuously pleased with everything I’ve tried from Brightland,” one reviewer wrote on Brightland’s website. “I keep coming back for more, for myself and also for gifts— everyone is delighted by how good these olive oils and vinegars are.”

It’s also nice to look at. The pretty white bottle is made of UV-protected glass to protect the batch from light and air (to prevent spoilage), and the label was also made in collaboration with Shawna X, a New York-based artist known for vibrant and graphic images. The blurred, pop art graphic was inspired by the oil’s “gentle kick and pop of flavor,” while alluding to a rosemary plant.

Now, I really want to try Brightland’s other creations, such as the limited-edition Lush Strawberry Vinegar, Champagne Vinegar, Orange Blossom Honey, and the recently dropped Artist Capsule, which includes basil-, garlic-, pepper-, and lemon-infused olive oils.

Get dippin’ and drizzlin’ like the good little chef you are.

The Aurora Olive Oil is available for purchase at Brightland.

