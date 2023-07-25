I Tried Brightland’s Pizza Oil (and It’s Finally Back in Stock!)

Pizza and olive oil are some of my greatest joys when it comes to food. A piping hot pie fresh out of the oven spikes my dopamine, while olive oil just makes everything taste better. And, not to brag, but I’m kind of a pizza-making connoisseur. Don’t believe me? Just look at my mastery of Breville’s fancy Pizzaiolo home pizza oven—NBD, but I created an authentic Neapolitan-style pizza. Long story short, it was impeccable, and it’s time I put my two loves together. Sure, I could drizzle olive oil all over my pizza, but I found something that’s a massive step up from the plain old extra virgin stuff—Brightland’s Pizza Oil—and it’s finally back in stock!

Brightland, purveyor of a variety of fine olive oils and vinegars, knocks store-bought run-of-the-mill olive oil out of the park with its taste, ingredients, and vibes. Don’t believe me? Its rosemary-infused olive oil made me fluent in Italian (OK, not really, but it is amazing!) The brand is known for its mouthwatering, top-tier, flavor-infused olive oils, in addition to fancy vinegars and honeys for pantry upgrades we all could use.

For a bit of background, the much-hyped Pizza Oil is made from California-grown Arbosana, Arbequina, and Mission olives, cold-pressed with raw jalapeños, garlic, oregano, and basil that mimics your favorite slice of ‘za. Brightland uses the adjectives “vegetal” and “herbaceous” to describe it, and I couldn’t agree more with the flavor profile. With a harvest date of February 2023, it’s truly freshly bottled—no wonder my taste buds have been dancing so much. The aroma is better than any overpriced candle I have whiffed. If Marie Kondo owned it, it would sure as hell spark joy. Adding the Pizza Oil to my condiment lineup has been exciting for my food journey; I’ve been dousing Brightland’s Pizza Oil over my avocado toast, salads, sunny-side eggs, pasta, and—of course—pizza to take it from blah to supreme with its spicy undertones that won’t leave your mouth on fire. At this point, I might as well open my own cafe.

You might think that “Pizza Oil” would be a universally appealing concept, but fancy-olive-oil brand Graza had smoke coming outta its ears since the packaging looks like its signature squeeze bottle, resulting in some hilariously insular food world controversy. Ultimately, Graza can cry all it wants, because I’m not giving this stuff up. Also, last time I checked, condiments have long been available in squeezable packaging.

Despite being recently released (and either despite or because of the controversy), it already has a perfect five-star rating from almost 1,000 reviews on Brightland’s website. Fans claim it to be “olives from heaven” and that they “live for this olive oil,” and I couldn’t agree more. If olive oil is all you need to keep yourself going, then godspeed.

TL;DR: Ditch the olive oil that’s been sitting on your grocery store’s shelf for years, and treat yo’self to the fancy stuff, both for enhancing your next slice of pizza and for giving any other delicious dish a touch of pizza flavor. Your taste buds will smile, I promise.

The Pizza Oil is available for purchase at Brightland.

