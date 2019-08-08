Brighton Zeuner Sees Skateboarding As Space To Create

At age 15, Brighton Zeuner is already a trailblazer in skateboarding; pushing the boundaries of the sport and inspiring a new generation of young skateboarders. She’s the youngest ever X-Games Gold medalist (two-time gold medalist, to be exact), as well as the youngest skateboarder to ever compete in the event. As she prepares herself for Tokyo in 2020, the journey is personal. For her, skateboarding is about freedom. “The beauty of skateboarding is that you can be yourself in it.” From the park to the streets, skateboarding has given Brighton an outlet to come into her own. And it’s inspired her to explore the world beyond the park: whether it’s songwriting or clothing design. In this episode of Boardly, we head to SoCal to meet up with Brighton to look at how creativity helps her keep the stoke, on and off the board.

Boardly is a video series that spotlights people from all walks of life who share one thing in common: a passion for skateboarding that has shaped who they are in equally different, yet unique ways. In Season 2 of Boardly, Style Notes, we explore what skateboarding means to six emerging voices. More than a sport, skating is a powerful form of self-expression. An identity. An art. Above all else it is raw creativity in its purest form.