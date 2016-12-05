Brightonians and Friends, Please, Admire The Magic Gang’s Video for “Only Waiting”

If you’re aware of Brighton, then you will also be aware of a man dressed in pink lycra known only as the Disco Bunny. He stands on a street, near a Sports Direct, and dances the fuck out of disco music for money and, surely, the unrivalled pleasure of how it feels to have music’s soul flow through his bones. When people think of the eight wonders of the world, a time will come when they think of the Disco Bunny, such is his infamy and the joy he brings to unsuspecting members of the public.

If you’re aware of Brighton, and also aware of music in general, then you’ll know The Magic Gang. They’re from Brighton; they sound like a cheerful, melodic as fuck amalgamation of bands like Avi Buffalo and The Smith Westerns and the very best pop groups from the 1960s; and they are, for all intents and purposes, the world’s most benevolent gang. “Only Waiting” is taken from their second EP, suitably titled The Second Ep from. It is, essentially, a really fucking good piece of songwriting; classic, smooth, as perfect as butter spread onto a bread roll and placed into an empty stomach.

So, there you have it, two great things in one great music video, which you can now watch below.