Bring Me the Horizon Poke Fun at Their $80 VIP Concert Package by Offering ‘Apology’ to Rock Singer They Mocked for Doing the Same Thing

Bring Me the Horizon just dropped a new concert VIP package for $80. Which probably wouldn’t be news normally.

In this case, however, it’s the exact amount that frontman Oli Sykes mocked Sleeping With Sirens singer Kellin Quinn for charging for a VIP experience back in 2013. However, the BMTH fellas are aware of the irony and reportedly ended their promo with: “Oh, and… Kellin Quinn, your apology is in the post.”

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BMTH frontman Oli Sykes criticized Kellin Quinn for charging $80 for a VIP concert package

Back in August 2013, Sykes took to social media to ridicule Quinn over his $80 “Kellin’s Polaroid Package.” In an X/Twitter post, Sykes wrote, “Next USA tour! Oli Sykes special polaroid package! Take a photo with me! Special price! Absolutely no charge at all! F**king c**kstars.”

Kellin caught wind of Sykes ‘ comments and fired back. He noted that the package included a concert ticket, early entry, a d Q&A, a signed Polaroid, and a poster. “if you disagree then don’t buy it,” he asserted. “no one is forcing you k?”

Sykes and Quinn reportedly squashed their beef sometime in the past decade.

It’s been two years since Bring Me The Horizon released an album

Bring Me the Horizon are heading out on the road, continuing their touring around the band’s 2024 album Post Human: Nex Gen. The record marked two decades of BMTH being an active band, something that they plan to do for a while.

During a 2025 NME interview, Sykes was asked if the band would pull a Rolling Stones and “keep going until” they’re in their 80s. He jokingly replied, “We’re going to have to be. I’m nearly 40 already!”

Sykes added, “It’s happening, and I never thought I’d make it this far. People seem to still like us, so we’ll keep going until it fizzles out. I love it. I can’t wait to get to the next record, but I’ve also just got to practice that patience.

“There are some songs that if you want it to be the best version, then it’s [going to have to wait] for the next record,” he continued. “Otherwise, you’ve got to start sticking all hyper-pop arpeggio crap to start making it fit. ‘Nex Gen’ is just a sound we’ll move away from. I don’t want to write a record that’s all in-between, and then the next record doesn’t feel fresh with a foot in one and a foot in the other.”

Sykes concluded, “At the same time I listen to these songs, and I’m like, ‘This is so good, it’s craziness to not put them out’, but they will not work on the next record.”

Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA