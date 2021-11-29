Brisket and Latke Sandwich with Apple and Horseradish Slaw Recipe

Makes: 4 sandwiches

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 6 hours

INGREDIENTS

for the braised brisket:

6 pounds|2721 grams beef brisket

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds|950 grams yellow onions, thinly sliced

6 garlic cloves, crushed

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 (12-ounce|340-gram) bottles chili sauce, such as Bennet’s or Heinz

1 cup|250 ml dry red wine

2 (12-ounce|340-ml) bottles spicy ginger beer, the spicier the better

water or stock, to cover

for the latkes:

5 large Russet potatoes

2 medium yellow onions

1 cup|130 grams matzo meal

2 tablespoons kosher salt, to taste

2-3 large eggs

canola or peanut oil, for frying

for the horseradish slaw:

½ cup|100 grams mayonnaise

¼ cup|60 ml apple cider vinegar

¼ cup|60 grams sour cream

1 ½ tablespoons plus 1 cup|220 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons freshly grated horseradish

1 tablespoon brown mustard

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon poppy seeds

1 large carrot, peeled and grated

1 large shallot, thinly sliced

½ head green cabbage, finely shredded on a mandoline

¼ cup|10 grams roughly chopped fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 granny smith apple

DIRECTIONS

Make the brisket: Heat the oven to 300°F. Season the brisket all over with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large stainless steel roasting pan set over 2 burners over medium-high. Add the brisket and cook, flipping, until golden all over, about 6 minutes per side. Transfer the brisket to a large plate or platter and set aside. Add the sliced onions, garlic, and carrots to the roasting pan and cook, stirring, until just starting to brown, about 6 minutes. Add the chili sauce and cook 3 minutes more, then season with salt and deglaze with the wine. Bring to a simmer and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Return the brisket to the pan and stir in the ginger beer. Add stock or water to the pan until the brisket is mostly covered with liquid (about 8 cups|1900 ml water or stock). Cover with cling film and then wrap in aluminum foil. Bake until fork tender, about 3 to 4 hours. Cool the brisket, then refrigerate overnight, or until the fat has solidified and can be removed. Take the remaining sauce and heat until warm in a large saucepan. Slice the cold brisket against the grain and pour hot sauce over the brisket. Make the latkes: In a large bowl, grate the potatoes on the large holes of a box grater. (Alternatively, use a food processor). Place the shredded potatoes in a cheesecloth or kitchen towel, and squeeze as much water out of the potatoes as possible. Grate the onions the same way and add to the potatoes. In a clean bowl, mix together the potatoes and onions with the matzo meal, salt, and eggs until the mixture maintains shape in your hands. Heat 2 cups|500 ml oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Working in batches, fry about ⅔ cup|185 grams of the latke mixture, flipping once, until golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined sheet tray and season with salt. Repeat with the remaining mixture. You should make about 8 latkes. Make the slaw: Whisk the mayonnaise, vinegar, sour cream, 1 ½ tablespoons sugar, the horseradish, mustard, pepper, and poppy seeds in a medium bowl until smooth. Toss the carrot, shallot, and cabbage together in a large bowl with the remaining sugar and the salt. Let sit for 5 minutes, then transfer to a large colander and rinse thoroughly under cold running water. Spin the cabbage mix in a salad spinner until dry, then toss with the dressing and parsley. The slaw can sit in the fridge overnight if made ahead. Thinly slice the apple just before serving. Build the sandwich: Start with layering some apple slices onto four of the latkes. Top each with some slaw and slices of brisket. Top each with another latke, wrap in parchment (if you want to be cute), then slice in half and serve.

