Servings: 3

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 (32-ounce|900-gram) bag frozen tater tots

3 poblano peppers

1 tablespoon duck fat

1 yellow onion, diced

1 pound|450 grams smoked brisket, roughly chopped

⅔ cup|150 ml tomatillo sauce

1 can of Sevruga sturgeon caviar (ours was Russian)

large eggs (1 per serving)

hot sauce of choice (we used Crystal)

Directions

Heat the oven and bake tater tots per directions listed on the bag until perfectly crispy. Remove from oven and set aside. On an open flame, char the poblano peppers. Put into a paper bag to steam. (The skins will peel right off.) Peel peppers, put into bowl, and chop into small pieces. Set aside to cool. (Be careful. Fire is hot!) Heat the duck fat in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the chopped onions and cook until slightly soft, about 4 minutes. Stir in the poblanos and brisket and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes longer. Stir in the tomatillo salsa and toss to coat, then stir in the tater tots. Season with salt and keep warm.

Meanwhile, in a separate pan, fry the eggs. When hash is well-mixed and crisp, place fried eggs on top. Add dollops of caviar on top of each egg. Garnish with hot sauce of your choice. Serve it up and enjoy!

From Fat Prince: Brisket Hash With Noah Galuten and Chelsea Peretti

