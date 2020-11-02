WATCH: Videos from Inside the Illegal Halloween Rave in Bristol

Police have claimed they were attacked while breaking up an illegal rave in Yate, a town 12 miles north of Bristol.

Officers were called to the site at 10.30PM on Saturday night. Upon their arrival, according to Avon and Somerset Police, they were pelted with objects by some members of the crowd.

A police spokesman said: “Some people became hostile towards the police. Items, including lit spray cans and bottles, were thrown at police, some of whom were injured but remained on duty.”

After police cut the mains power to the building where the party was being held, the ravers continued to play music from an alternative source. By Sunday, the police succeeded in clearing out the site (which was extensively damaged), seized a bunch of sound equipment and arrested eight people, including one man thought to be the organiser.

Chief Insp Mark Runacres claimed it was a “challenging operation” with a “large number of people in a confined space and several officers being assaulted”.

The event was in direct breach of new coronavirus-related legislation, introduced this August, which can result in anyone who organises an illegal rave being fined up to £10,000. Anyone who attends an illegal party, meanwhile, can be fined £100.

Despite the condemnation the event was met with on social media, many of the people who went have no regrets. A trio of attendees told the BBC: “It was absolutely amazing – one night of the year where we can all come together.”

When asked why they decided to attend during a pandemic, one said, “It’s Halloween, we wanted to have a party.” When asked whether they had worn a mask, they replied, ‘“There was people in there wearing masks, but I’m not going to wear a mask.”