British Boxer and US Heavyweight Champion Allegedly Get into Chicken-Hurling Fight in Nando’s

Ah, Nando’s—a place of joy, PERi-PERi sauce, and of course, adult men throwing grilled chicken at each other. Why enjoy a nice, buttery corn on the cob or halloumi wrap when you can stoke the anger of a man by lobbing a lemon and herb thigh in his direction?

Indeed, these are the rumours linked to a video that emerged last week showing a British boxer running out of a Belfast branch of Nando’s, chased by US world heavyweight boxing champion, Deontay Wilder.

Videos by VICE

Wilder, who has held the heavyweight title since 2015 and won all 40 of his professional boxing matches since 2008, is probably not the best candidate to chuck your medium spicy half-chicken at.

This didn’t seem to stop English boxer Billy Joe Saunders, however, from allegedly provoking Wilder, while both were in Northern Ireland to watch a Tyson Fury fight. According to the Evening Standard, 28-year-old Saunders, a professional middleweight boxer from Hertfordshire, was caught on camera legging it out of the chicken restaurant on Friday, quickly followed by Wilder and his entourage.

The video does not show any items being thrown at Wilder, but depicts Saunders pushing aside tables to make a sharp exit from the restaurant, quickly followed by Wilder in a red tracksuit.

The morning after the incident, Saunders tweeted, “I feel like chicken tonight chicken tonight.” Under the tweet, another Twitter user alleged that a bottle was thrown at Wilder while both were in the restaurant. Saunders responded to this tweet with “👀.”

Maybe it’s not quite as innocent as a mere chicken fight after all.