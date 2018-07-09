Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson just quit over Brexit

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned Monday, deepening the Brexit crisis engulfing Theresa May’s increasingly fragile government.

Johnson, one of the loudest voices in support of the campaign to leave the European Union, became the third minister of the ruling Conservative Party in the past 24 hours to quit.

Videos by VICE

“This afternoon, the prime minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as foreign secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work,” a Downing Street statement said.

Brexit Secretary David Davis and his deputy at the Department for Exiting the EU, Steve Baker, announced their resignations Sunday in the wake of a tumultuous Chequers summit Friday when May presented a watered-down Brexit plan.

Just 30 minutes after his resignation was announced, May addressed Parliament, thanking Johnson for his work in relation to Brexit. “We do not agree on the best way of delivering our shared commitment to honor the rest of the referendum,” she said.

Johnson’s resignation follows reports that he savaged May’s plan, comparing attempts to sell it to the public to “polishing a turd.”



The foreign secretary should never have had the opportunity to resign. He should have been sacked months ago as a national embarrassment. — Ian Blackford (@blackfordian1) July 9, 2018

The move could spark a leadership struggle within the Tory Party, with Johnson seen as among the most likely to challenge May.



However, a recent YouGov poll suggests that Jacob Rees-Mogg would likely win a leadership contest.

Boris Johnson has just resigned as foreign secretary. Our new Conservative members survey indicates he would lose in a head to head contest for party leader against…

Rees Mogg: 56% vs 44% for Boris

Javid: 55% vs 45%

Gove: 55% vs 45%

Davidson: 54% vs 46%https://t.co/UCngzUeSzG pic.twitter.com/lw88RxtIqN — YouGov (@YouGov) July 9, 2018

Nigel Farage, who is a “person of interest” to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, said it was time for the remaining hard-line Brexiteer in the cabinet, Michael Gove, to make his position clear.



Time for @michaelgove to decide. Party or country, career or principle? — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 9, 2018

Gove, who along with Johnson, was the face of the Leave campaign, is rumored to be in line for a vacant position in the Foreign Office.



Allies of Michael Gove suggest Michael Gove to be foreign secretary — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 9, 2018

Within minutes of Johnson resigning, members of the opposition Labour Party were quick to call for an end to the Tory government:



Four hours later, Boris Johnson goes. Division & chaos at the heart of govt. https://t.co/qr71HAo77x — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 9, 2018

Boris Johnson has now resigned, the HMS Tory Party is sinking fast, Tories cannot even move the deckchairs around as there is nobody to sit in them anymore. What a complete shambles the incompetent government is, time for Tories to go #ToryFail — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 9, 2018

But with Brexit negotiations already at an impasse, and the deadline for the U.K. to leave the European Union looming, a general election is only likely to confuse matters further.



Cover image: Boris Johnson, U.K. foreign secretary, arrives to attend a meeting of cabinet minsters at number 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)