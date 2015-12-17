British Producer Ben Pearce Makes His Welcome Return to Moda Black

2015 was a fulfilling year for Ben Pearce, encompassing an extensive global tour schedule, monthly radio shows on Rinse FM, and his summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza’s ANTS jam on the Spanish island—all whilst working a on wealth of new music that will be released over the coming months.



The Mancunian producer’s 2016 starts with a welcome return to Moda Black in the form of his Pomelo EP, where the delivers three heavy, club-focused cuts. The title track comes in two guises. Debuting on THUMP today is the original, which slowly builds on textural layers, flittering arpeggios, and a driving acid line. Conversely, the “Pomelo” dub version sheds the melodic components in a favour a a rawer, grittier feel, while “12407” combines frantic 808 drums with ever-evolving synth stabs and flittering ethereal topline. In addition to today’s feature track, neither should be missed.

Videos by VICE

Ben Pearce is on Facebook // Twitter // SoundCloud

Moda Black is on Facebook // Twitter // SoundCloud