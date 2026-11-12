British Punk Icons Postpone Second Concert in Days Amid Unexplained Health Issues

Hours before doors opened for their concert at The Fillmore in San Francisco on November 11, 2026, The Damned had to postpone the show due to illness. However, they quickly rescheduled for April 11, 2027. Previously, the band postponed a show in Denver on November 8 at the Ogden Theatre, also due to illness. Beyond this, the band has cancelled all their remaining California dates on this tour, dubbed the Final Damnation 50 Tour. The legendary British punk rock band is celebrating 50 years since its formation in London in 1976.

Following this recent last-minute cancellation in San Francisco, the band took to social media to express their sorrow to fans. They stated, “It is with great regret and considerable disappointment that we have to announce the cancellation of all remaining California shows on our current North American tour. With the exception of San Francisco, that we have been able to quickly reschedule for April 11th.”

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This includes November 13 in San Diego, November 14 in Huntington Beach, and November 17 in Los Angeles. All will be cancelled with refunds available.

They continued with, “Since leaving the UK, we’ve been hit by one virus after another, and unfortunately, some members of the band are now simply too ill to continue.” The Damned have yet to specify these illnesses, or who among the members is experiencing them. However, they did express that they’re “gutted” and enjoyed their time on the road.

The Damned Reinforces That ‘Health Has To Come First’

They wrapped up their message with a reference to Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler. “Sometimes, you have to know when to hold em and when to fold em. Health has to come first, and we need to get ourselves fit and fighting again so we can return to the stage”.

The Damned has experienced numerous lineup changes throughout the years. Vocalist Dave Vanian remains the sole constant member of the lineup. Guitarist Raymond Burns, known as Captain Sensible, was with the band during their peak years, though off and on at times. He’s been with the band consistently since 1996, along with keyboardist Laurence “Monty Oxymoron” Burrow. Drummer Chris Millar, known as Rat Scabies, rejoined the band in 2023 after leaving in 1996. Bassist Paul Gray also returned in 2017 after a 1996 departure.

Co-founding guitarist Brian James passed away in March 2025. He was included in the “In Memoriam” section of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony later that year.

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