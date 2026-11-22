For years, fans were advocating to “free Britney” from her family’s conservatorship. They had control over her entire livelihood for 13 years, everything from her finances to her career to her personal decisions. But in 2021, a Los Angeles judge finally relented and terminated the arrangement accordingly. Ultimately, Spears was hurt by the whole affair.

However, five years removed from the end of her conservatorship, she seemingly hates how it broke the family apart. Nowadays, her one regret was taking the matter publicly. In a since-deleted post on Instagram captured by PEOPLE, Britney Spears said that she was blessed to have “such a beautiful family” despite past issues. Moreover, she looked at the times she lashed out as ways to protect herself.

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“I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart,” she wrote. “It’s the way I love and when I love you, I REALLY love you. My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing. Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said [psychology] wise.”

By the end of the post, Spears apologized to her family and admitted that she misses them. “Either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it,” she added. “It’s frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!”

Britney Spears Tries to Make Amends With Her Family After the ENd of her Conservatorship

The end of her conservatorship came when the pop star finally spoke up about how she was feeling in court. She told the judge that she was tremendously unhappy and that she just wanted to own her life again after not having any control for 13 years.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie,” Britney Spears admitted in a statement. “I thought I just maybe if I said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Additionally, in her statement to the judge, she said that she would be reprimanded every time she failed to do something her father wanted. “I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two- to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do,” Britney Spears added.

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