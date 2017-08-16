Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’ is Finally Coming Out on Vinyl

This article originally appeared on Noisey.

Britney Spears’s groundbreaking 1999 album …Baby One More Time is now available on vinyl for the first time. Spears has partnered with Urban Outfitters (because of course she did) to release 2500 copies of the limited edition pink and white swirl vinyl album.

Featuring iconic songs such as the title track “… Baby One More Time,” “Sometimes,” and the Sonny & Cher classic “The Beat Goes On,” the album helped Spears became an international pop culture icon. This is like the perfect millennial collector’s item that hits all the right notes of nostalgia. Get one while they last!

You can pre-order …Baby One More Time on vinyl here.