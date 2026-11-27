No one would’ve thought Britney Spears would get back with her family. After their tumultuous conservatorship and the larger ‘Free Britney’ movement, it seemed extremely far-fetched.

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy. It’s a lie,” Spears told the courts towards the end of her conservatorship. “I thought I just maybe if I said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

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However, apparently, it seems as if her stance towards her family has softened significantly. In a report from TMZ, Britney Spears allegedly put all the bad blood to the side and enjoyed Thanksgiving with her family. Her mom Lynne, her dad Jamie, her sister Jamie Lynn and her two sons, Sean Preston, and Jayden James were all reportedly in attendance.

In a separate report, TMZ suggested that the Spears family had been hoping for her to come home for the holidays every year. They’ve extended an olive branch every year for years, but the pop star never took them up on her offer. Now, it seems like they’re past the beef now.

Britney Spears Might’ve Headed Back Home to Louisiana for Thanksgiving

All of this came on the heels of a since-deleted Instagram post where Spears offered her own set of apologies after all the family drama. In the end, she explained that she created a lot of space in order to protect herself.

“I’m so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart,” Britney Spears wrote in the caption. “It’s the way I love and when I love you, I REALLY love you. My stubbornness is childish and embarrassing. Thoughts on the past, I’m obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said [psychology] wise.”

Then, she cracked and admitted that, five years after the end of her conservatorship, she started to miss her family. “Either way I’m sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I’ve never actually spoke to them face to face on it,” Britney Spears added. “It’s frankly bc I just miss them like crazy!!! And I’m very sorry!!!”

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