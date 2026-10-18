Britney Spears Seemingly Throws Shots at Pop Stars Today: ‘At Least Mine Was Real’

There has been a concentrated effort at recreating the superstardom of Britney Spears. After all, she was the face of pop music when it was at its highest point. Why wouldn’t they want to try and bring back the feeling we’re dearly missing today? However, because it can feel extremely orchestrated and inorganic, there’s a certain disconnect with fans.

But it’s not just them who aren’t feeling the new generation of pop stars: Spears doesn’t seem to like it much either. During a lengthy rant on Instagram, she gave her take on the current landscape of pop music. She recalled watching women in the industry try to upheave their entire aesthetic to try and emulate her. But Britney Spears didn’t appreciate it solely because it feels inauthentic to them.

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“A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger.. And yo that’s cool but at least mine was real,” she wrote in the caption. “I was that nerd in school that was real as hell… The world has become fake… People who are actually real get hated on… which is a shame.”

Then, she essentially scoffed and reflected on friends telling her to just put on a costume and be fake. But lying always felt untrue to who she is, even if it would make things easier.

Britney Spears Trashes the Current State of Pop Music

Afterwards, the “Toxic” crooner delivered a sizzling message to any new artist who might think she’s old news and stressed that she went through the wringer already. In her eyes, she can handle anything.

“To all the girls who say I’m History… I’M PROPHECY,” Britney Spears said. “I’m the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to… These years were precious so young and naive… The world has been hateful to me and I’m still standing, living, and dreaming.”

For what it’s worth, Britney Spears wasn’t afraid to admit who she was deeply inspired by. In another post on Instagram, she shared that Janet Jackson was the blueprint for everything she did in her career.

“She [Jackson] has always been god to me. She’s not just a singer, she is an entertainer in people’s eyes,” Spears wrote to fans. “Not only do adults feel her presence in such a spellbound way, she’s able to captivate the hearts of children as well! I was so young, and she spoke to my heart and soul like no one else.”

(Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)