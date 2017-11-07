Britney Spears Sold Her Painting to Robin Leach for $10,000

Everyone has something that makes them feel calm. Baths, music, wine, all of the above. Some people call it a ‘happy place’—I do not because I think it sounds silly—but, regardless, I would like to share mine with you.

You may be aware of the work of a certain international legend named Ms. Britney Jean Spears. Maybe you are familiar with her early period, or with her seminal pop album Blackout, or her latter years re-emergence as a Las Vegas game changer. But what you may not know is that Britney—keenly sensitive, emotional, artistic—has a painterly side. On October 13, she shared a video of herself painting a beautiful, colorful image of some flowers, set to a rousing soundtrack of Mozart’s “Piano Sonata No. 11.” It is, truly, a moment of peace and purity amid the world’s chaos.

Please, watch a master (as in, literally an Old Master) at work:



https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/918913739788836864

Because she’s a very good person, however, Britney did not stop with gifting the world footage of her talents. She later donated her art (a very sweet image of some flowers) to be auctioned at Vegas Cares, a charity benefit concert for victims of the mass shooting that took place on October 1 at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58, and injuring over 500 people.

Ultimately, the artwork was bought for the princely sum of $10,000, by bid caller Robin Leach. Which means that as well as Britney’s video, we get another amazing morsel of internet:

During the concert, she spoke via video message, saying:

I’m so proud to call Vegas my second home and I’m pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show. The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it’s in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity—I love you Vegas.

I’m not crying you are crying shut the hell up. Thank you Britney, thank you Robin, thank you the concept of art.



