Broadly’s Ariel Wengroff sat down with social advocate and activist, Malala Yousafzai at the UN headquarters in New York to speak about her work advocating for women’s and children’s rights and education, and to discuss her new project, Girl Power Trip, which kicked off its global tour in early April of 2017.
Broadly Voices: Malala Yousafzai
Broadly’s Ariel Wengroff sat down with social advocate and activist, Malala Yousafzai at the UN headquarters in New York to speak about her work advocating for women’s and children’s rights and education, and to discuss her new project, Girl Power Trip, which kicked off its global tour in early April of 2017.