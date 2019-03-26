Behind the Scenes of Broadly’s Gender-Inclusive Stock Photo Shoot

The Gender Spectrum Collection is a free stock photo library of over 180 images of trans and non-binary models posed in everyday situations. This collection aims to help media better represent members of these communities as people not necessarily defined by their gender identities—people with careers, relationships, talents, passions, and home lives.

In this behind-the-scenes video, the Gender Spectrum Collection’s photographer, Zackary Drucker, and some of the models featured in the project describe their relationships to how they’ve seen transgender and non-binary people depicted in the past, how cis people can be more inclusive in the images they choose to accompany their work, and what they hope this project communicates to other transgender and non-binary people about their positions in the world. Read more about The Gender Spectrum Collection, including guidelines on using the photos, here.

Videos by VICE

Join Broadly for EUPHORIA on March 30 in New York to see the Gender Spectrum Collection photos in person and celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with performances from Big Freedia and House of LaBeija, as well as a conversation with Alok, Tyler Ford, and Tourmaline.