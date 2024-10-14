Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams Vanishes in South Carolina

Friends and family members of Zelig Williams are urgently searching for him after he vanished in South Carolina earlier this month.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department told ABC News that the 28-year-old Broadway dancer was last seen leaving the home he shares with his mother on Oct. 3.

Williams’ family told the outlet that one of his New York City-based friends received an SOS from his phone on the date he went missing, indicating a car crash.

However, two days later, the sheriff’s department recovered Williams’ car in a parking lot, his cousin, Mieoki Corbett Jacobs told NBC News. The vehicle did not appear to have been in a crash, she said.

Williams’ mother, Kathy Williams, told the outlet that her son requires medication and could “be in a very vulnerable state” when he is located. The last time she saw her son he did not take his medication with him, USA Today reported.

The outlet further reported that Williams was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and brown slides when he left his mother’s home.

Zelig Williams’ Loved Ones Speak Out

Now, Williams’ family is struggling to hold out hope for his safe return.

“It is very, very difficult,” Corbett Jacobs told NBC News. “It is a struggle, but they are holding close to the belief that Zelig will return home.”

Williams’ mom urged people to keep getting the word out about her son, who is her only living child after her two daughters died years ago in a car accident.

“Come home, Zelig. I love you. I want you home with me,” she told ABC News. “It’s just me and him. So I want him home.”

Hugh Jackman took Williams’ mom’s statement to heart. He shared a since-expired post on his Instagram Story in an effort to find Williams, who once danced on his tour, The Man. The Music. The Show.

“Please … if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of ZELIG WILLIAMS, please reach out to your local authorities,” he wrote, according to multiple outlets. “ZELIG, we love you and are praying for your safe return.”

In addition to Jackman’s show, Williams performed in Hamilton and MJ: The Musical. As of late, he’d been teaching dance workshops in South Carolina.







