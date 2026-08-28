Broadway ‘Rocky Horror’ Stops to Honor Tim Curry in Toucha-Toucha-Touching Tribute to the Late Dr. Frank-N-Furter

As if it wasn’t bad enough we lost Dolly Parton on August 25, 2026, beloved actor Tim Curry passed away on the same day. Curry died peacefully in his Los Angeles home at age 80, according to reports. He’d been in a wheelchair since a near-fatal stroke in 2012, and pulled back from live-action roles and focused more on voice acting.

But he remained an iconic figure for his comedic and often villainous roles through the 70s and 80s, and into his later work in the 90s. He began in theater, where he originated the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show. In 1975, he reprised the role for the film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

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The cult favorite has enjoyed a long and prosperous legacy. First through the 1973 stage musical, then through midnight screenings of the film. It developed an almost religious following, with modern showings blending theater, film, and audience participation.

In April 2026, however, The Rocky Horror Show returned to Broadway for a star-studded revival. During the August 26 performance, the day after Tim Curry’s passing, the cast and audience honored the legend in true Rocky Horror fashion.

Broadway Production of ‘Rocky Horror’ Honors Tim Curry, Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s ‘One Home, One Vessel’

The current Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Paul Soileau, took a moment during curtain call to address the audience. Per a report from Page Six, Soileau spoke of Tim Curry’s legacy as an actor, and specifically about how his character lives on.

“The way Frank-N-Furter survives is that he finds vessels and he goes into them, and he takes them over, and he keeps moving and moving all around,” said Soileau. “But if you trace it all back, 53 years ago there’s one home and one vessel; one mothership that Frank-N-Furter can actually call home. And it’s Tim Curry.”

Soileau added, “Tim Curry has more family than I think any of us could ever imagine.” He also said Curry took the “ingredients” from Richard O’Brien’s original play and crafted a character that went beyond the boundaries of the musical. Frank-N-Furter was a character that people could see themselves in, said Soileau, because of Tim Curry.

The audience started chanting “Tim! Tim! Tim!” that rang through the theater. A memorial was set up in the Studio 54 lobby, featuring a photo of Curry surrounded by electric candles.

Photo by Bob D’Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images