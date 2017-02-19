Broccoli Slaw with Roasted Cashews and Cranberries Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the yogurt honey Dijon dressing:

¾ cup plain, unsweetened Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

Juice and grated zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon finely sliced chives

1 teaspoon kosher salt

4 to 5 turns freshly ground black pepper

for the broccoli slaw:

2 heads broccoli

2 medium carrots

¼ head red cabbage

½ medium yellow onion, sliced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

5 to 6 turns freshly ground black pepper

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup roughly chopped roasted cashews

Directions

1. To prepare the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk well to blend. Cover and set aside.

2. To prepare the slaw, remove the broccoli stems from the heads. Roughly chop the heads into bite-sized pieces. Peel the stems and julienne them. Transfer the broccoli to a large bowl.

3. Peel and cut the carrots into matchsticks and add it to the bowl with the broccoli. Finely slice the cabbage and add it to the bowl.

4. Add the onion, salt, pepper, and enough dressing to coat the vegetables (you’ll likely use it all). Toss well to mix everything together. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes to let the vegetables soften.

5. Top with the cashews and dried cranberries and serve.