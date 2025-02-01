brock-lesnar-named-in-ongoing-vince-mcmahon-sex-trafficking-lawsuit

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed an amendment to her sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon to include Brock Lesnar.

Last January, Grant filed a lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Accusing the parties of sex trafficking and sexual abuse, Grant has amended her filing one year after the bombshell suit came to light. Grant’s legal team spearheaded by her attorney Ann Callis shared Grant has added new evidence to her filing, including text messages to and from McMahon. In one alleged incident, he “makes clear that only McMahon has the power to ‘arrange’ Ms. Grant’s sexual encounters.”



Additionally, it includes details about the 2022 investigation that Callis slams as a “sham.” Grant submitted a transcript of a voice message from McMahon to Ms. Grant, where he attempts to coerce her into signing an NDA “really f—in’ fast” so he doesn’t get kicked out of his own “f—in’ company.”



Brock Lesnar Named in Janel Grant Lawsuit

Furthermore, they revealed the identity of a previously unnamed individual who allegedly exploited Grant to negotiate a new contract with WWE. In addition, McMahon allegedly ordered Ms. Grant to send him sexually explicit content of herself. From the initial filing, many inferred it was former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The update confirms that speculation, naming him for the first time.

“Ms. Grant’s amended complaint reveals new details that further demonstrate the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis and pulls back the curtain on the dangerous workplace culture McMahon created at WWE,” said Callis in a statement. “Ms. Grant looks forward to holding her abusers accountable in a court of law.”

McMahon initially retired from WWE in 2022, eventually returning and taking a position on the Board of Directors. He resigned as the Executive Chairman of TKO Group after Grant’s lawsuit became public. As for Lesnar, he hasn’t wrestled in WWE since his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. WWE quietly removed him from the cover of WWE 2K24 and the famous WWE intro.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque responded to Lesnar returning to WWE in the future following WrestleMania 40. He stated Lesnar was “home being Brock”. “At one point, there was a conversation about [the] Royal Rumble, a long time ago. Right now, he’s home being Brock, we will see where that leads to. His status is the same as it [was] before, he’s not gone from WWE, he’s just home being Brock.”

At this time, WWE, McMahon, and Lesnar have not commented on the new evidence.