Photos of the Best Fits at Brockhampton’s Last Ever London Gig

Who would have thought it. After 10 years, six albums and multiple member changes, everyone’s favourite rap group Brockhampton are bowing out – following a sudden announcement back in January that they’d be going on “indefinite hiatus” and cancelling all tour dates.
This meant that Tuesday’s show at O2 Academy Brixton in London, on the 8th of February, was one of their last… ever. Obviously, the fans came out in full force, with Brixton transforming into a colour-clashing mishmash of queer kids, fashion heads and rap fans.
We sent photographer Aiyush Pachnanda down to capture some of the most stylish fits in the queue – for one final time.