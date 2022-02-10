Photos of the Best Fits at Brockhampton’s Last Ever London Gig

Who would have thought it. After 10 years, six albums and multiple member changes, everyone’s favourite rap group Brockhampton are bowing out – following a sudden announcement back in January that they’d be going on “indefinite hiatus” and cancelling all tour dates.

This meant that Tuesday’s show at O2 Academy Brixton in London, on the 8th of February, was one of their last… ever. Obviously, the fans came out in full force, with Brixton transforming into a colour-clashing mishmash of queer kids, fashion heads and rap fans.

We sent photographer Aiyush Pachnanda down to capture some of the most stylish fits in the queue – for one final time.

Aguster Yr, 28, in a leather coat and silk dress.

Ciara Ryan, 21, with an orange bag and matching hair.

Esther Linda, 18, in blue and orange.

Barney Arthur 21 (left) and Jivan West 21 (right) in knits and overalls.

Lo Harrington, 21 (right) Ciaran Blakeley-Lassalle, 20 (left) in orange leather jackets.

Mohamed Bangura, 23, in a bucket hat and utility vest.

Abs Jones, 23, in orange overalls and pink hair.

Duja Saba, 18 (left) and Robyn Walters, 20 (right) in a hoody, flairs and a ‘roadrunner’ jacket.

Paris Tankard, 20, in a cherry cardigan and Adidas Stan Smiths.

India Emery-Oiller, 23 (left) and Lianne Fox, 25 (right) in Brockhampton merch.

Phil Toogood, 28, with a blue face and blue tracksuit.

Outside the O2 Academy Brixton

Brockhampton’s Roadrunner jacket with the text “There’s so much more to see”

@daisythejones / @_yushy