Photos of the Best Fits at Brockhampton’s Last Ever London Gig

Mohamed Bangura and Esther Linda at the Brockhampton London Brixton Academy gig
Who would have thought it. After 10 years, six albums and multiple member changes, everyone’s favourite rap group Brockhampton are bowing out – following a sudden announcement back in January that they’d be going on “indefinite hiatus” and cancelling all tour dates.

This meant that Tuesday’s show at O2 Academy Brixton in London, on the 8th of February, was one of their last… ever. Obviously, the fans came out in full force, with Brixton transforming into a colour-clashing mishmash of queer kids, fashion heads and rap fans.

We sent photographer Aiyush Pachnanda down to capture some of the most stylish fits in the queue – for one final time.

Aguster Yr, 28, in a leather coat and silk dress at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Aguster Yr, 28, in a leather coat and silk dress.
Ciara Ryan, 21, with an orange bag and matching hair at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Ciara Ryan, 21, with an orange bag and matching hair.
Esther Linda, 18, in blue and orange outfit at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Esther Linda, 18, in blue and orange.
Barney Arthur 21 (left) and Jivan West 21 (right) in knits and overalls at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Barney Arthur 21 (left) and Jivan West 21 (right) in knits and overalls.
Lo Harrington, 21 (right) Ciaran Blakeley-Lassalle, 20 (left) in orange leather jackets at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Lo Harrington, 21 (right) Ciaran Blakeley-Lassalle, 20 (left) in orange leather jackets.
Mohamed Bangura, 23, in a bucket hat and utility vest at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Mohamed Bangura, 23, in a bucket hat and utility vest.
Abs Jones, 23, in orange overalls and pink hair at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Abs Jones, 23, in orange overalls and pink hair.
Duja Saba, 18 (left) and Robyn Walters, 20 (right) in a hoody, flairs and a 'roadrunner' jacket at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Duja Saba, 18 (left) and Robyn Walters, 20 (right) in a hoody, flairs and a ‘roadrunner’ jacket.
Paris Tankard, 20, in a cherry cardigan and Adidas Stan Smiths at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Paris Tankard, 20, in a cherry cardigan and Adidas Stan Smiths.
India Emery-Oiller, 23 (left) and Lianne Fox, 25 (right) in Brockhampton merch at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
India Emery-Oiller, 23 (left) and Lianne Fox, 25 (right) in Brockhampton merch.
Phil Toogood, 28, with a blue face and blue tracksuit at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Phil Toogood, 28, with a blue face and blue tracksuit.
Outside of the O2 Academy Brixton for the Brockhampton gig
Outside the O2 Academy Brixton
Someone wearing Brockhampton's Roadrunner jacket with the text “There's so much more to see” at the Brockhampton gig in London Brixton Academy
Brockhampton’s Roadrunner jacket with the text “There’s so much more to see”

