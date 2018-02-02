Brockhampton Showed They Really Are the World’s Best Boyband on ‘TRL’

“Best boyband since One Direction,” raps Kevin Abstract on Brockhampton’s SATURATION III track “BOOGIE” (which, as it happens, is more infectious than a particularly virulent strain of the flu). Maybe the fact that a rapper declares his group a ‘boyband’ feels weird: aren’t boybands by definition supposed to make pop? Not so.

Brockhampton have a huge, global army of teen fans of the sort befitting any ‘boyband,’ and by embracing the term they’re also expanding what it means and can be, and ignoring any music press snobbery around boybands, or pop music, or the young fans it tends to attract. Brockhampton don’t care about any of that, and they’re only getting bigger.

To prove it, they rocked it out on TRL yesterday (1 February), performing in Times Square flanked by a crowd of fans. You can see it above. They’re basically the modern-day Beatles, but better, and cooler, and covered in blue paint. I hope they take over the world.

