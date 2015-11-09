Broken English Club To Release Double LP On Cititrax

UK producer Oliver Ho has teamed up with Cititrax — the experimental techno branch of Minimal Wave — to release the debut of his newest project, Broken English Club. Suburban Hunting follows on the heels of the Scars EP released earlier this year, with Ho concocting a similar sinister blend of no wave and grind core aesthetics (the album includes a Napalm Death tribute) driven by commanding and twisted industrial and techno rhythms that recall Vatican Shadow. The double LP is now available for pre-order.

Suburban Hunting will be released in late November.