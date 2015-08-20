​Bromance Upstart Panteros666 Lays Down the Gauntlet ON DECK

Club cheval operates as Bromance’s stable for grooming future stars: Sam Tiba, Myd, Canblaster and Panteros666 round out the core of Louis Brodinski’s Parisian element, alongside the influence of world-beaters Gesaffelstein and Louisahhh!!!

The azure-haired, moustchioed Victor Watel, known on the decks as Panteros666, is the first of the crew to drop an ON DECK for THUMP, and the 45-minute selection is something of a masterclass.

The tracklist cavorts through stylish takes on house and techno with a flair for both pacing and cherrypicking unexpected tracks––Avant-electronic artist Tyondai Braxton, The Weeknd, and Happy Mondays sit alongside club heaters as diverse as Fono’s excellent “Real Joy” (via Duke Dumont), Len Faki, Marc Houle, Kerri Chandler, Kolsch, and a pre-Hawtin Plastikman.

The mix roves through so many sounds, rave to R&B, and peaks with a double-dip into his own “Clear,” released with France’s current champion of cinematric melodrama––Woodkid.



Panteros666’s last trip to the US got nixed last minute because of Visa issues. For this, we say to the Department of Homeland Security: Fuck you! Let there be techno!

TRACKLIST:

Koreless – TT

Kolsch – Papageno feat. Waa Industry

Warlock – Sawhorses

Cari Lekebush & Gene Hunt – Pain in My Mind

Trumpet & Badman – Str8 Jugglin X Silvestre – Train To

Butch – Tone 2.0

Eliphino – Marcus Dupree X Function – Disaffected

The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face (Cc: Edit)

Tyondai Braxton – Gracka

Bass Bumpers – Move it To The Rhythm (Rapture mix)

Fono – Real Joy (Duke Dumont Re-edit)

Happy Mondays – Hallelujah (Mélé edit)

Matrixxman – Creepy Autograph (Panteros Edit)

Eddie Niguel – The Warehouse

DJ Haus – Cape Fear

Randomer – Fun in the Sun

Panteros666 – Lifeforce

Panteros666 feat. Woodkid – Clear (Chambray remix) x Marc Houle – Bay of Figs

Kerri Chandler – Bar A Thym

Len Faki – B-Pax

Canblaster – Jetpack

Bestien – Bass – Up

Panteros666 feat. Woodkid – Clear (Club Mix)

DJ Fred & Arnold T – Let’s Get Moving X Speedy J, Gary Beck – Vaag

Sigha – 03. 06 5

Gingy & Bordello – All Day (Robert Hood remix)

Plastikman – Krakpot (Moby remix

