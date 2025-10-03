Bronx Building Collapses After Boiler Room Explosion

On the morning of October 1, a blast tore apart the NYCHA high-rise in the Bronx’s Mott Haven neighborhood. The explosion is believed to have originated in a boiler room.

It blew a massive hole in the side of the 20-story building at 205 Alexander Ave., sending bricks and air conditioners soaring through the skies. Somehow, no one was killed or even seriously hurt.

The explosion happened just as the city flipped on the heat, and officials say a boiler pilot light may have sparked the collapse when it sent a shockwave up the chimney. That chimney, or perhaps more accurately, the building’s ventilation shaft, then collapsed.

One resident said it sounded like a bomb.

First responders swarmed the Mitchel Houses, a public housing complex that spans two city blocks and houses over 3,500 people. Firefighters, drones, and K9 units combed through the wreckage to make sure no one was trapped. FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker confirmed the collapse centered on the shaft connected to the boiler.

Thirty-eight apartments were evacuated. The rest of the residents were allowed back inside, albeit without gas or hot water. Human Services helped relocate 140 residents, while the Red Cross set up camp in the community center next door.

While foul play is not suspected, this wasn’t some freak accident. It was more like an inevitability after years of deferred maintenance. The building had two active violations for unsafe façades, with five others nearby flagged for similar issues dating back to 2020.

Residents have been complaining of mold, water damage, and leaks for years.