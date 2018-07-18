Broochgate: Queen Elizabeth’s fashion fans flames of Trump furor

Did Queen Elizabeth diss President Trump with her choice of jewelry last week?

That’s the buzz on social media after the Queen wore a certain brooch during a reception at Windsor Castle with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar on Thursday, the day Trump landed in the U.K. for his first official state visit — a brooch that the Obamas had given her in 2011.



The vintage, flower-shaped collection of jewels — a 1950 American-made, 14 karat yellow-gold pin with diamonds and moss agate — was hand-picked by the Obamas and personally delivered to the Queen during Obama’s state visit in 2011, according to Politico.

Out of all her jewelry options, the 92-year-old monarch just happened to reportedly wear that specific brooch on the day of Trump’s arrival. The pin is called the “American State Visit Brooch” and the Queen wore it during a 2015 dinner with the Obamas in London, so its appearance at Trump’s visit sparked a viral buzz.

The Queen is known and highly respected for never sharing her political beliefs. Although she patiently waited outside in the afternoon heat for Trump when he was 15 minutes late to their Friday meeting, also at Windsor Castle, perhaps Her Royal Highness had already made her opinion about the president clear the day before.

Cover image: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II greets Sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during an audience at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire. (Express Newspapers via AP Images)

