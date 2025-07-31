Brooke Hogan Shares Emotional Tribute to Father Hulk Hogan in Wake of His Passing

Brooke Hogan, daughter of Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), is opening up about her relationship with her father. Last week, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away at the age of 71. Brooke keeps her life with her husband Steven Oleksy and two children largely private, but her lengthy Instagram post gives insight into their relationship in the years leading up to his death.

Brooke and Hulk’s relationship has made headlines over the years for being incredibly rocky, but according to Brooke, the love she has for her father has never wavered.

Videos by VICE

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins. His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments,” she wrote. “We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us.”

Brooke Hogan Details Relationship with Her Father Leading Up to His Passing

Later in her post, she cleared up the misconstrued narrative that has run rampant on social media about their relationship. She admits she and her husband moved to Florida to be closer to him, as he resided in Clearwater.

“We never had a ‘big fight.’ My father and I never ‘fought.’ It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support, I begged him to rest, to take care of himself. He had nothing else to prove to the world or anyone.”

While she stepped back to protect her “heart,” in the last few years, her husband has tried to keep the line of communication open. “In the end, he continued to be a financial success for many. This was the last thing I wanted for him — he’s been working and tearing his body apart his entire life.

I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this. All I ever truly wanted from my father was love, honesty, and a deep connection. And for a few special years, I had that — with memories that will last a lifetime.”

While her brother, Nick, attended the WWE Raw tribute on Monday, Brooke plainly stated that the invitation was not extended to her.