Give Your Bedroom a Luxe Makeover with Brooklinen’s Black Friday Deals

I’ve tested sheets from most major brands and Brooklinen‘s are the only ones that haven’t fallen apart on me after sleeping in them for a few months. I do this thing with my feet, where I rub them together in my sleep and sometimes the friction wears a hole in lesser sheets after a few washes. But Brooklinen has always stood up to the rigors of being my bedsheets, and I can’t recommend them highly enough for that.

There are plenty of other, less weird reasons to want your sheets to be friction resistant, but if you’re like me and you do a weird foot thing, you truly won’t find better sheets than these.

And there’s no better time than now to upgrade your bedding sitch, with Brooklinen offering 25% off sitewide through the end of their Black Friday promotion. Here are some of the best deals on sheet sets, duvets, and quilts that will give your bedroom a touch of luxury.

Quick Look at Brooklinen’s Black Friday Deals:

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle for $208 ($139 off)

Everyone’s got different preferences when it comes to sheet texture, but for most people I think Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen set is the way to go. It’s buttery-smooth, maintains its softness even after many, many trips through the washer and dryer, and there’s just something about it that screams luxury hotel to me.



Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set for $112 ($37 off)

This set is made from the same material as the Hardcore Bundle, but it’s just the flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow cases. Sometimes that’s all you need. It’s a great pick for anyone looking to just add another set of sheets to their rotation, or if you’re moving in to a new place and just need something soft and silky to sleep on.



Down Comforter for $150 ($49 off)

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who love down, and those who hate down. If you’re in the latter group, Brooklinen’s Down Comforter is like sleeping underneath a cloud. It has just enough weight to give you a cozy night’s sleep, but is still light and airy enough that it never gets stifling underneath. This one is filled with 100% Hutterite down from Canada, certified by Downmark to ensure it’s high quality and ethically sourced.



Down Pillow for $82 ($27 off)

Brooklinen’s Down Pillow is also a great pick for you feather-lovers out there. It’s fluffy, airy, and surprisingly weighty and supportive. The thick outer fabric is also strong enough to withstand any prickles from the down interior. Even the nicest down pillows sometime have little pricklies that slip through even the thickest pillow cases. With this one, I never found that to be the case, thankfully.



Micro Waffle Duvet Set for $215 ($103 off)

I’m also a big fan of Brooklinen’s Micro Waffle duvet set. It includes a duvet cover and pillowcases made with a delightfully plush waffle texture that does a great job of keeping you warm when you want to be warm, and cool when you want to be cool.



Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set for $244 ($81 off)

Here they are, the Cadillac of sheets. I’ve been sleeping on Brooklinen’s heathered cashmere sheets for months now and I’m in love. These are luxurious sheets made from a silky-smooth cashmere that feels soft and creamy against your skin. And they just get softer with every wash, if that’s even possible.



Classic Turkish Cotton Towel Move-in Bundle for $221 ($106 off)

After sheets, towels are an area I feel like too many people skimp on. Toss that Target towel set you got in college and invest in some real, grown-up, super-soft yet delightfully textured Turkish Cotton towels. For real, you’ll never go back. Whether you’re using a wash cloth in the shower or drying off after, these towels add an extra level of luxury to just about every activity you could possibly do with them—yes, even those activities. Pro tip: the hand towel makes for a really luxe post-sex towel.



Lightweight Cotton Quilt Set for $180 ($88 off)

Sometimes you just need to get away from the Duvet cover life, and for that I highly recommend Brooklinen’s Lightweight Cotton Quilt set. This quilt is nice and hefty so you feel cozy underneath it, but it’s also lightweight and breathable so it’s great to have around during the summer months. I keep mine on my bed even during the winter, and just add an additional throw blanket on top of it though. I tend to get too hot and too cold all in the same night, so I like to switch things up.



Striped Lambswool Throw Blanket for $186 ($63 off)

Speaking of additional blankets, this Striped Lambswool throw blanket is a beautifully made and sinfully soft blanket that looks great on any bed. Plus, if you use a lighter bedspread like the quilt set above, it’s a great supplement during the colder months.



Super-Plush Bath Robe for $74 ($25 off)

Bathrobes are not just for Tony Soprano, the Dude, and old perverts. They’re really comfortable to slip into after a long relaxing bath, and this one from Brooklinen is so comfy you might end up just wearing it around the house instead of clothes.