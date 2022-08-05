Brooklinen’s ‘High Summer’ Collection Just Landed, and It’s Breezy as Hell

Although we praise the gods of endless summer—burning them large bonfire offerings and sending toasty marshmallow prayers up to the heavens in hopes that winter may never come—sadly, we must eventually pack away the beach towels and kiss sweet, sweet summer so long. [Record scratch] Hold up—it’s only August 5th. We’ve got a whole month of extra-ripe, firefly-filled moments to look forward to.

We all know late summer is the best—especially the colors of 9 p.m. sunsets and salty beach days—which is the exact feeling Brooklinen’s new High Summer collection evokes. The sixth chapter of the luxury bedding brand’s 2022 color story includes the best-selling 100% cotton classic and luxe sheets in Sienna, Macadamia Tan, Dusk Blue, and Musical Spheres—a pattern artist Kristin Texeira designed to be calming; inspired by her son’s favorite lullabies.

Videos by VICE

For all you linen-sheet holdouts, maybe these seasonal hues will finally convince you to level up to the luxe, cooling, magical fabric made from flax. We at Rec Room decided earlier this year that linen sheets are indeed worth it; especially since the fabric wicks away moisture better than cotton, and that its as soft as it is durable. Count us in—we’re really digging the new Khaki Chambray, which is a rich tan that coordinates just peachily with the often sold-out Terracotta duvet.

Go ahead—wrap yourself in some summertime sheets that will last you until the wool blankets come out.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set in Dusk Blue $179.00 at Brooklinen Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set in Musical Spheres $179.00 at Brooklinen Buy Now

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set in Khaki Chambray $299.00 at Brooklinen Buy Now