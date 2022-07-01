Brooklinen’s 4th of July Sale Has Us Basking in Linen Bedding

When you think of great American holidays, do you think of “deals on top-rated washers and dryers,” and “unbelievable mattress deals that will red, white, and blow you away,” or are you normal? I guess plenty of people like fireworks and flags, but I mostly just like the hot dogs. Anyway, back to those deals. For the last few weeks, as I did my nightly ritual of creating carts filled with hypothetical purchases for every single item I want from whichever brand the algorithm has served me that evening, the little voice in my head whispered, “[Golum voice] you must wait…until the freedom sales ring, my precious.” And the voice is right! We are living in a time when a gallon of gas costs more than an iced oat milk latte (which is also overpriced), and the rent is too damn high—we can’t afford to be paying full price for anything! (Unless it’s Aimé Leon Dore New Balance 550’s, because you know those sell faster than Juul pods the day they were outlawed.)

But, kudos to that little economical goblin in my brain—all good things are worth waiting for. The good news is that the time to snag those star-spangled steals is now! If you’ve been wanting to zhush up your home now that it’s sunny outside and you’re motivated to do things other than lie in the fetal position in a weighted blanket, Brooklinen is having a deal sweeter than cherry pie à la mode—everything on the site (excluding Spaces partner products and Last Call items) is 15% off, including brand new limited-edition linen colorways. If you’ve been pondering linen bedding for some time, wonder no longer—we tested and decided, once and for all, that linen sheets, duvets, and pillowcases really are superior, especially for staying cool in the hot summer months.

The linen core sheet set is crafted from that same cooling yet cozy European linen, and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases—and hallelujah, it’s all 15% off.

As for my top pick from the sale, I am truly tickled by this reversible linen duvet in a tangerine and fuschia stripe. It’s a permanent vacation for your boudoir, that’ll give you that first-piña-colada-after-a-long-flight feeling. Each 100% linen piece is washed and dyed in small batches, making every one soft, supple, and one-of-a-kind. Plus, this instant-good-mood bedding is on sale now until July 6 for under $250 for a full/queen.

Pair that with a contrasting linen sheet set in hydrangea, and oooweee, you’re ready to host guests at your quaint little B&B in Nantucket—do I smell scones and a sea breeze?

While you’re at it, toss in a tin of sustainably sourced Palo Santo sticks from Ecuador, on sale for less than $12, and call it a job well done.

