Brooklinen’s Swanky Linen Sheets Are 25% Off

Bedding can make or break a slumber experience. Cheap fabric can feel like sandpaper, while too-thick weaves can leave you drenched in sweat—not an alluring way to woo an overnight guest. Since we’re always striving to upgrade our sleeping sitch from our uncle’s old futon that we lugged around for five years after college, stocking up on good bedding is imperative. Thankfully, one of our favorite DTC bedding brands, Brooklinen, is offering 25% off on all linens through September 27, while also blessing us with 10% off sitewide.

We’re huge fans of the Mulberry Silk Eye Mask, but it’s also the perfect time to score Brooklinen’s stellar sheets. The Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle is one of our favorite sets; it includes a core sheet, a duvet cover, and two pillowcases. Made from 100% European flax linen, which is airy, lightweight, and individually garment dyed, the set has a 4.6-star rating from over 51,000 reviews on its website; happy buyers praise their softness, durability, and cooling powers. “We’ve had our duvet covers for about six months now, and they just keep getting softer every time we wash them!,” one buyer gushed. “We live in a temperate place, and have no problem with the covers being too hot or cold.” Save over $100 when you snag the set during this sale.

For every great set of sheets, there should be an equally gorgeous, comfy duvet cover. This one is light, airy, and is also made with that high-quality flax linen that gets softer with every wash. What’s the most annoying part of having a duvet cover? Taking it on and off your comforter—but this one features bigger buttons to make it quicker and easier to change and less likely to come undone. Like the sheet set, you’ll see top-notch reviews for this bad boy.

Act fast, and thank us later when you’re snoozing in utter bliss.

Head over to Brooklinen to check out the sale through September 27.

