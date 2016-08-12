Big Bliss’s Gorgeous, Sparkling EP ‘Keep Near’ Is Here To Guide You To Weekend Happiness



Photo by Chelsea Austin

Do you like post-punk? Of course you do, you’re reading this! Unless you’re a sucker for pain, in which case more power to you. Anyway, since you asked for some post-punk, here it is.

Big Bliss is a Brooklyn-by-way-of-Ohio post-punk band that formed mid-2015. Drummer Cory and guitarist/vocalist Tim Race had successful bands of their own prior to teaming up with bassist and vocalist Wallace May to create Keep Near, a starkly beautiful and melancholy EP reminiscent of The Cure or even more recently The National. While we’re sure their former bands miss them, we’re so glad they decided to form Big Bliss.

Keep Near is a glistening, energetic continuation of what Robert Smith so eloquently popularized in the late 1970s. It is modern yet nostalgic, a wonderful example of post-punk that will have you excited about the genre again.

The EP is out today on Exit Stencil Recordings, but you can stream it below before buying, which you can do here. It’s like a test drive but for your ears. Check it out, then maybe even catch them on tour.

Big Bliss tour – August 2016:

8/12 – Wilmington, DE @ 1984

8/13 – Columbus, OH @ Carabar

8/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

8/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

8/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ House show

8/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Mutiny

8/19 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail

8/20 – Bloomington, IN @ The Blockhouse

Annalise Domenighini refuses to listen to anything else. Follow her on Twitter.