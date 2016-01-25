A Guy in Brooklyn Put Up an Airbnb Listing for a $200-a-Night Igloo



It’s no secret that living, visiting, and even breathing in the vicinity of New York City can make your bank account question its very right to exist. There are entire websites dedicated to shaming the numerous real estate listings of dilapidated ratholes that rent for disgusting amounts of money. But during the massive snowstorm this weekend, the price gouging hit a new high, or a new low—someone had the audacity to try and rent out an igloo on Airbnb.





The igloo, named “Boutique Winter Igloo for 2” was located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and was up for $200 per night. It was pulled down after six hours.

“Dripping with ingenuity and alt-lifestyle aura lays the Snowpocalypse of 2016’s most desirable getaway,” read the description. “Hand-crafted, and built using only natural elements—we’re offering the experience of a lifetime in this chic dome-style bungalow for you and bae.”

As that suggests, the whole thing appears to have been a prank, though whoever posted it went so far as to feature photos of what’s purportedly the blanket-covered interior of the snow structure:

Other amenities boasted in the igloo listing: air conditioning, shampoo, washer, and dryer. The host, Patrick, even claimed that the dwelling, completely made of snow, had a bathroom.

