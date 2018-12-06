Brooklyn Man Gets Violently Impatient for His Bad Bacon-Egg-and-Cheese Order

Everyone’s in a hurry, and has, like, so much going on right now. If you stand in one place long enough, you’ll hear all of the things that everyone should’ve done right this second: there’s work to finish, an already-delayed L-train to catch, Peloton-on-Demand classes to take. We can’t wait FIVE MORE MINUTES for our early morning breakfasts, because we don’t have five more minutes.

But one irate deli customer who didn’t want to hang around for another few minutes for a fresh BEC is gonna be delayed a lot longer than that, assuming the cops can ever figure out who he is. According to NBC New York about 4:30 on Sunday morning, an as-yet-unidentified man absolutely lost his shit at the Hi Mango Flushing Avenue Deli in Brooklyn, New York, all because he was told that a few other customers’ orders were already ahead of his.

Sanja Patel, the worker who, again, was already behind a deli counter at 4-freaking-30 on a Sunday, told the man that he’d have to wait another five or 10 minutes for his (braces for outrage) cinnamon raisin toasted bagel with bacon, egg and cheese. That’s when dude went off, banging on the display case and shouting at Patel to “Make my cinnamon raisin toasted bagel with bacon, egg and cheese RIGHT NOW! RIGHT FUCKING NOW! MAKE MY SHIT RIGHT NOW!”

“Make my cinnamon toast cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now!” Police are looking for the man who went bananas at a deli worker — all over a bagel #OnlyInNewYork https://t.co/ZkmG9cpY0m pic.twitter.com/XykJOiySw5 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 6, 2018

When Patel started to say something, the man interrupted him by throwing everything that he could grab, including “a bag of bread, a computer tablet, a metal stand lying on the counter and a hand basket.” Patel called the police, and the man managed to get out of the store and into his friends’ car before they arrived. (We’re admittedly curious who is friends with a guy who acts like this in public and who eats bacon, egg and cheese on a cinnamon raisin bagel).

A still-shaken Patel told the news outlet that he was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, but that’s not why he’s hesitant to return to work. “When I sleep, nighttime, I still dream it, because he told me, ‘I’m going to shoot you,’” he said. “He told me he gonna shoot me.”

If anyone can recognize this terrible individual from the cell phone video—or from his appalling breakfast order—please contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Yes, you can do it on your way to work. Yes, we know you’re about a fucking week late already.