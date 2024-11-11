Brooks and Dunn Talk Taylor Swift’s Effect on Country Music [Exclusive]

If you have something bad to say about Taylor Swift, you better not say it where Brooks and Dunn can hear you. The iconic country music duo—comprised of singers Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn—recently sat down with VICE for a conversation about their careers, and eventually, things turned toward Swift and her dominating presence in the music industry.

When asked if they feel Swift’s contribution to country music has affected the genre for better or worse, Dunn replied, “I think it’s for the better. I mean she came in as a country artist and…that thread is very much still there.”

“She’s a really good songwriter,” Brooks added, then noting that Swift was an undeniable “bonafide country artist” when she first started out in Nashville, “regardless” of what might be said by people in the industry who are not fans of her pop music.

“Her Red album, she wrote all those songs by herself,” Brooks pointed out. “That whole freaking album and it’s really good… I don’t know anybody that wouldn’t say she’s not a really good songwriter, cause she is.”

Brooks then noted that “the whole Taylor Swift world” is “Barbie-big,” while Dunn praised the singer for still being “down to earth” amidst her rise to superstardom. “She’s there for a reason,” Dunn said, adding that her “authenticity” and “sincerity is a powerful weapon.”