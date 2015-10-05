Brothers First and DJs Second, Showtek’s Hunt for Creativity Will Never End

“We know that some fans didn’t like that we switched,” say Dutch brothers Sjoerd and Wouter Janssen, better known as Showtek. Referring to their 2013 crossover hit “Booyah” they explain, “We had a lot of criticism to deal with, but we also have a lot of loyal fans who stayed with us. We gained a lot of new fans who really love our sound.” Despite the shock of “Booyah” to their core fans, today it’s clearer than ever that the boys are unapologetic for their poppy rebirth.

“We left hardstyle because we wanted to do something new, to challenge ourselves,” claims Showtek, whose 2007 debut album Today is Tomorrow was saturated in reverse bass and 150 BPM tempos. “We also developed a new taste in music. We like the music we’re making at the moment, so we will probably stick to this for a while. But we get inspiration from lots of different genres, so who knows what will happen in the future.”

Regardless of their new sound, the duo’s boundless spirit and riveting live show, saturated in their signature bouncy dance moves, stays consistent. “We still put the same energy and dedication into every show, so in that way, it hasn’t really changed,” they note. “But if you look at the venues and festivals we play at, it is different. With the music we make now, we reach out to a broader audience.”

Showtek have also recognized the limitless platforms for connecting with their followers in the digital age. This past spring, they launched the #SHOWyourself initiative, allowing fans to showcase homemade versions of “Booyah” on YouTube. “On the website you could download the music and record your own version,” said Showtek. “We were overwhelmed with creative versions and discovered some hidden talents. We could only hope it would turn out this way. To be honest, we didn’t expect this, we were blown away by some submissions. There is a lot of undiscovered talent out there!”

The boys hunt for unexpected creative outlets is never-ending. They are the founders of Crazy Collabs, a collaboration series that prides itself in cross-breeding the plentitude of genres and subgenres belonging to the dance music umbrella. “These artists all have a completely different view on music and that makes it interesting,” the pair, who also have Chris Brown, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Magic! on their list of past partnerships, reflect. “It makes us see things in a different way, which is really refreshing. Working on these projects are very cool because we’re not restricted to a genre. So working on projects like this gives us the opportunity to give our creativity free reign.”

Brothers first and musicians second, Sjoerd and Wouter credit the success of their fourteen-year project to their familial bond. “Working with a non-relative can be refreshing, but it takes time to get on the same level,” they emphasize. “As brothers, we really get each other. Even without words.”

With the release of their new EP, Skinkalation, fast approaching, and a congested tour schedule with no foreseeable end in sight, the Showtek brothers have plenty in store — provided you’re open minded. Whether through hardstyle or progressive house, the boys will continue to enlighten the earbuds of dance music fans worldwide with their genre-bending sounds.

“That’s the spirit of Showtek, we are always looking for the next step.”

