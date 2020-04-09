Crispy Brown Rice Patties Recipe

Makes 10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the dipping sauce:

¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon roughly chopped cilantro leaves

2 teaspoons honey

1 scallion, thinly sliced

for the fritters:

kosher salt, to taste

1 cup|200 grams brown rice

1 cup|250 ml plus 2 tablespoons|30 ml canola oil

2 cups|140 grams shredded savoy cabbage

7 scallions, thinly sliced

½ cup|80 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|80 grams roasted, salted cashews, roughly chopped

¼ cup|14 grams finely chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons|20 grams minced pickled ginger

2 tablespoons|30 ml soy sauce

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup|60 grams panko breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons white sesame seeds

Directions

Make the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice, rice vinegar, sesame oil, cilantro, honey, and scallion. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the fritters: Bring a medium saucepan of generously salted water to a boil. Add the rice and cook until tender, about 30 minutes, then drain. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the cabbage and scallions and cook until slightly charred, about 5 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to the bowl with the rice along with the flour, cashews, cilantro, ginger, soy sauce, and eggs. In a medium bowl, mix together the panko and sesame seeds. Roll the rice mixture into 10 balls and flatten them slightly into 3-inch circles. Dredge each fritter in the sesame-panko mixture and place on a baking sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes, or until firm. Heat the remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, fry the fritters, flipping once, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Repeat with remaining fritters and serve with the dipping sauce.

