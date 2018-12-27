Brown Sugar Rice Pudding Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 ½ cups|591 ml whole milk

2 cups cooked rice (any kind)

kosher salt, to taste

4 ounces|113 grams prunes, halved

½ cup dark brown sugar

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 plums, pitted and diced into ½-inch pieces

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a medium saucepan, combine 2 cups|473 ml milk with the cooked rice. Add a large pinch of salt and cook over medium heat, stirring now and then, until quite creamy, about 15 minutes. Add the remaining ½ cup|120 ml milk, the brown sugar, the dried fruit, and the egg. Stir vigorously to incorporate everything. Turn off the heat and add the butter and vanilla and stir again quite vigorously. Serve warm, or cover with plastic wrap (press it directly on the surface to prevent a skin from forming) and let cool to room temperature. Then refrigerate until ice-cold and serve cold. Either way, top with the fresh plums to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.